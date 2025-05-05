Munday

Playing The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me]

This is how Bank Holiday's are meant to be spent; lozzucking around, enjoying some R&R, watching TV, gaming, and eating junk 😂✌🏼 Now let's see how this game holds up compared to it's predecessors; finger's crossed it's more 'Little Hope' than 'House of Ashes'. And hopefully the movement isn't as janky, nor the character models as jarringly uncanny, as I remember in past episodes! 🎮

______________________________



Completed it in a single 10hr sitting with 62% trophy completion & not arsed about repeat playthroughs to unlock scene/dialogue specific related trophies. I was looking at Charlie thinking he reminded me of Thoros of Myr from Game of Thrones... then I realised the character model and voice were Paul Kaye. Coincidentally, it was just the other day I was introduced to Dennis Pennis by Dan at the pub, who is also portrayed by Paul Kaye. The game itself was alright, some decent jumpscares and nice tension from framing & handheld light sources. The Erin mission with the audio recorder was super unsettling. The plot was a bit confusing and some of the 'secrets' seemed to contradict themselves (surrounding Munday dying?). Also, unlike the past games, there didn't seem to be some crazy plot twist (hallucinations/psychotic break/alien vampires), unless we're going with the idea that the Devil itself was possessing the serial killers? It played basically like a Friday x SAW mash-up.



"It's not murder, it's an aesthetic response to what this world has made me."



🏆