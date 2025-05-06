Joker

Goddammit Tik-Tok 😂 10/10 going to be late for work because I saw a video & ended up looking up Impossible Pyramid Passthrough Sculpture's for 10-minutes 😂

______________________________



Lmao, are you kidding me? 😂 Email off one of my strategic business partners to let me know we're having a new account manager, again!? Since 2019, we've had Rob, Adam, Joe, Callum, Oren, Shariah... and now Jamie! 🤯

______________________________



Had a mini-AMC meeting with Tim on the way home (only without the ball ⚽) so we could both reflect on the past week & unburden ourselves and wine about whatever is frustrating us! 🍾😅

______________________________



Spent a couple hours cleaning & tidying up the house ahead of this overdue inspection tomorrow. I'd be lying to say I aren't apprehensive about it - always worry about getting told I'm being evicted, even when I know I take care of the property! And why wouldn't I take care of it? I have to live here! What kind of moron trashes their own residence? 🥴😂

______________________________



[Watching You S05E10]

The final ever episode of the final ever season. Regrettably, this show has been reduced to feeling so forced and jarringly implausible. There is no way you could be adjacent to so many deaths without the penny dropping. Massive negligence of duty from the feds. Furthermore, all I can think is, why the hell would Joe risk everything for someone who looks like the Joker? She is so unattractive, it mandates suspension of disbelief! 🤨

______________________________



[Playing Balatro]

I flirted with the idea of nipping down Green Star for last orders, but then opted to be sensible and stay in to undertake some life admin instead (namely logistics planning for the wedding this weekend etc.) 🚖💒 I've had a brief chat with Bug about some of the finer details (namely food related 🥞) whilst watching a bit of YouTube reactions of GoT and the UK Office 📺 Then at midnight, as I'm deliberating what game I should play next on PlayStation since I'm between titles, with uncannily perfect timing I happen to look on PSN and see that this months new titles had been added... and one of them is Balatro! 🃏 Now, for context - since I played the mini-game version of this, nested within Dave the Diver, it's remained on my periphery. I'd been drawn to the addictive gameplay loop and it'd sat on my Backloggd wishlist ever since 🎮 On several occasions since, I've toyed with the idea of buying the mobile version, but always err'd on the side of caution - terrified it would dominate my life and I'd end up with my phone glued to my hand 😂 so yeah, perfect! Now I have a roguelite which is ideal for the next few weeks of a busy social calendar! 📅