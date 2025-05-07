£1800

House inspection summary: rising damp in the kitchen, dry rot in the porch, ceiling sag in a bedroom, and a considerable rent increase 📈 Yay! 😤 At least Schrödinger's Rent is resolved & I can budget accordingly, rather than waiting for the other shoe to drop... simply because it's already dropped now, like a lead balloon onto my financial freedom! 💀

______________________________



Brief catch-up with Moz in Queens Gardens, followed by another nice evening at Bridge Street Ale House with the Renegade Writers ✍🏼 Tonights drinks were a 4.5% Wye Valley Butty Bach followed by a 5% Mobberley Vic Secret IPA 🍻 Readings this week were courtesy of Duncan (Leviathan), Barry (Boy & Jackal), Malcolm (Lena, Elena), and Tim (Slamming Doors) 📚 Thanks again to Barry for dropping me off at the Green Star & also for the book - I'm intrigued to read it! 🙏🏼

______________________________



It got silly again didn't it... 😩 Started off mild with the best of intentions but it was quite a busy night - saw Steve & Dave, Dan, Ed, & Gee in there too. I'd only planned on having a couple, but that is never how it goes with me... 🤪 Had a nice chat with Meg & Leah at the bar 🍻 then with Aisha & Abi whilst playing an abysmal game of pool 🎱😂 During the course of the evening Ed got me a couple in, and subsequently I ended up having a further 5 pints before they locked up at half-midnight 🥴 I made sure Meg got home safe then wandered back mine, ate some Pringles, and crawled into bed at a reasonable 1am 😴

