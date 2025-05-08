Joker

"Progress is impossible without change." 💯

______________________________



[Reading Willow and the Motorway Horses]

What did one cow say to the other? I don't know, because I'm a fucking horse... 😂🐎

______________________________



A mature evening spent attending to the many menial labours of adulthood ahead of a busy weekend 🛒🧺🧹

______________________________



[Playing Balatro]

Had an interesting winning run using Holographic Scary Face, Misprint, Holographic Smiley Face, Holographic Splash, & Holographic Half Joker, with maxed Venus and buffed Face cards with Tarot/Spectral. Playing 3x Face Cards (ideally 3-of-a-Kind) and watching the Chips & Mult soar... had a 46,870 point hand at one point! 🥴🃏