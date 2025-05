L๐ŸคL

Well, that's me & Bug all packed & ready to go Hotel Rudyard to celebrate Lea & Liz getting married! ๐Ÿ’’๐Ÿ‘ฐ๐Ÿผ Should be a great day! Sun is shining, spirits are high, and we are excited to share in this special day! ๐Ÿ˜Ž๐Ÿค

______________________________



Hayley's kid spilt a vase of water just before the ceremony began ๐Ÿ’ Anwen spilt gravy down her dress from the Yorkshire Pudding canapes ๐Ÿ™ˆ and Lysh is two glasses into the Prosecco ๐Ÿฅ‚ Now this is a celebration! ๐Ÿ˜‚

______________________________



Played a full game of mini-golf with Bug for the first time ever, because previously she's never been interested! ๐Ÿ˜‚ Could've been more enjoyable if I wasn't on guard against Kai launching rogue golfballs in every direction though, the little menace! โ›ณ๐Ÿคฃ

______________________________



[Listening to Florence + The Machine - You've Got the Love]

The vows have been spoken & the register signed ๐Ÿ’ The photoshoot over, the speeches sublime ๐Ÿ“ท The cake has been cut, the first dance is complete ๐Ÿฐ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿผ Now itโ€™s party time โ€” letโ€™s dance, drink, and eat! ๐Ÿฅ™๐Ÿป

______________________________



Mexican buffet?! Hell yes! ๐ŸŒฎ๐ŸŒฏ๐ŸŒถ

______________________________



Always love these photobooth's at Weddings with all the props! They make for some great photos! Like Rastabat! ๐Ÿฆ‡ And the best prop of all has finally made it's debut... the Lea Mask from the Stag! ๐Ÿ˜‚

______________________________



Sat outside with Bug getting some fresh air, glance across, and one of the young male guests is just casually putting on a pair of high heels! ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ‘

______________________________



Traditional little pause from the action for a quiet moment away from the crowd to enjoy a Newkie Brown with Chris ๐Ÿป Genuinely one of the very few people who I think actually "gets" me & truly accepts me for who I am. Authentic, genuine friendship & brotherhood; such a rare privilege in a world largely occupied by snakes and hypocrites ๐Ÿ

______________________________



Lysh went back up to our room around 22:30 as her social battery was absolutely fried & she wanted to just relax in peace ๐Ÿšซ๐Ÿ”‹ I popped up around 11pm to drop her a drink in & check she was okay ๐Ÿฅค then I've been down in the bar area having a couple pints with everyone else ๐Ÿป It's now past midnight, I've had a really great day & I'm calling it a night before anything can change that! Moreover, I feel like it would be poor form to not be in the hotel room to say goodnight properly before Lysh falls sleep; just one of my weird idiosyncrasies I guess? ๐Ÿค”๐Ÿคท๐Ÿผโ€โ™‚๏ธ Thanks for inviting us Lea & Liz, it's been a wonderful experience to be a part of your special day! ๐Ÿฅฐ See you all in the morning for breakfast! ๐Ÿด๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ