L🤍L

Well, that's me & Bug all packed & ready to go Hotel Rudyard to celebrate Lea & Liz getting married! 💒👰🏼 Should be a great day! Sun is shining, spirits are high, and we are excited to share in this special day! 😎🤍

Hayley's kid spilt a vase of water just before the ceremony began 💐 Anwen spilt gravy down her dress from the Yorkshire Pudding canapes 🙈 and Lysh is two glasses into the Prosecco 🥂 Now this is a celebration! 😂

Played a full game of mini-golf with Bug for the first time ever, because previously she's never been interested! 😂 Could've been more enjoyable if I wasn't on guard against Kai launching rogue golfballs in every direction though, the little menace! ⛳🤣

[Listening to Florence + The Machine - You've Got the Love]

The vows have been spoken & the register signed 💍 The photoshoot over, the speeches sublime 📷 The cake has been cut, the first dance is complete 🍰💃🏼 Now it’s party time — let’s dance, drink, and eat! 🥙🍻

Mexican buffet?! Hell yes! 🌮🌯🌶

Always love these photobooth's at Weddings with all the props! They make for some great photos! Like Rastabat! 🦇 And the best prop of all has finally made it's debut... the Lea Mask from the Stag! 😂

Sat outside with Bug getting some fresh air, glance across, and one of the young male guests is just casually putting on a pair of high heels! 😂👠

Traditional little pause from the action for a quiet moment away from the crowd to enjoy a Newkie Brown with Chris 🍻 Genuinely one of the very few people who I think actually "gets" me & truly accepts me for who I am. Authentic, genuine friendship & brotherhood; such a rare privilege in a world largely occupied by snakes and hypocrites 🐍

Lysh went back up to our room around 22:30 as her social battery was absolutely fried & she wanted to just relax in peace 🚫🔋 I popped up around 11pm to drop her a drink in & check she was okay 🥤 then I've been down in the bar area having a couple pints with everyone else 🍻 It's now past midnight, I've had a really great day & I'm calling it a night before anything can change that! Moreover, I feel like it would be poor form to not be in the hotel room to say goodnight properly before Lysh falls sleep; just one of my weird idiosyncrasies I guess? 🤔🤷🏼‍♂️ Thanks for inviting us Lea & Liz, it's been a wonderful experience to be a part of your special day! 🥰 See you all in the morning for breakfast! 🍴🙏🏼