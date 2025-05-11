Recover

Just my luck! Paid £110 for a room at Hotel Rudyard for the night and the shower doesn't work! Not what you want the morning after a sunny day spent in a 3-piece suit & working up a sweat dancing! 🥵😭

______________________________



Absolutely amazing breakfast! 🤤 Lysh had the American pancakes with maple syrup 🥞 whereas I had a full English with a side of oatcakes 🥓🍄🍅 washed it all down with a couple of coffees as the beauty of nature gazed in through the windows at us! C'est beau! 🌞

______________________________



Bug says her legs are still annihilated, so rather than walking around Rudyard Lake in this sweltering heat for the next few hours, we're just going to head home and relax - which is fine by me! I'd been up for it yesterday, but today I really cba & I feel minging from not showering yet! 🚿😅 Just before we left Rudyard, I was doing cartwheels, round-offs, handstands, and back bridges with the kids & Bailie was absolutely baffled... though I did have to draw the line at splits & aerials! 😂

______________________________



Enjoyed the rest of the day at home, resting on the sofa's & playing Minecraft together with Bug (what a novelty, right?) 🎮

______________________________



[Playing Balatro]

Was having a really good run, heavily focused on Face cards (again) thanks to early Joker pulls of Pareidolia & Sock and Buskin (then later Scary Face & Smiley Face too). Win the run and switch to playing Endless Mode. Immediately come up against a Boss Blind of The Wall which demanded a crazy high score of 440,000. Nope. So, I reroll the Blind... and get The Plant! 🤦🏼‍♂️ Fuck. "All face cards are debuffed"... I am cooked! 😭🃏🎮