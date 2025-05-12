Facilitate

Finally won the 50x matches necessary to secure the promo Rayquaza Ex card! 🎴

Tonight at AMC should be interesting after last nights drama... 😳

After another productive session at Andy's Man Club, I was asked to hang back for a quick chat with the facilitators. My immediate reaction was anxiety, because it was so unexpected - my default is to always expect the worst! 🤷🏼‍♂️ But rather than being a negative, what transpired was instead overwhelmingly positive: I was invited to become an AMC facilitator myself! 🤯 It's helped me to accept that I am adding value to the sessions and given me some sense of validation. I endeavour to be unapologetically authentic in the sessions and I am an open book when it comes to discussing my lived experiences, no matter the trauma or grief it may conjure - it holds space for others and helps them to feel at ease unburdening themselves. Knowing that my contribution to the group is seen positively has made me feel some kind of way! "As we let our own light shine, we consciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our fear, our presence automatically liberates others." 👌🏼

Nice to see T, albeit briefly, when he popped by to collect his suitcase from long-term storage ahead of his last minute holiday booking! 😂🧳

Spending an hour earning a few extra quid on Prolific because life is kicking me repeatedly in the wallet lately! 📉😫

[Playing Balatro]

Going to bed later than intended because I decided to have "a quick run" on Balatro at almost midnight... then proceeded to win after reducing the ante once meaning I've had to clear 27 rounds! 🥴😅 Tonight's run utilised the Abandoned Deck that contains no Face Cards (so a polar opposite approach to yesterday which centered on them!) 🃏 I was running with Vagabond (Polychromatic) & Hallucination (Polychromatic) which were feeding me Tarot's constantly, which then paired beautifully with Fortune Teller which had a Mult of over 40x by the last round; Ride the Bus (Negative) which was great for the Abandoned Deck, since every hand was Faceless so the Mult kept climbing; Hanging Chad (Foil) which is just a solid all-rounder for scoring, and then Wrathful Joker (Foil) which was great because thanks to the Tarot cards, I had pruned my deck to being over 50% Spades! 🎮