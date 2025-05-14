BIBA25

Dragged myself out of bed at the crack of dawn (06:35) & headed to work for 07:50. Usually I don't even get up until later than that! 🤣

______________________________



Bill drove us all down to the train station & we caught the 08:27 to Manchester Piccadilly 🚉 then we hopped in a taxi and arrived at Manchester Central around half-9 🚖 Went through security and registration, got our lanyards and then headed over the road to The Bridgewater Hall to see Markerstudy for coffee and a bacon/sausage bap whilst having a chat with Neil Hayden ☕🐝

______________________________



Me & Bill left Dave & Viv to their meeting, and headed back over to BIBA at Manchester Central, passing the climate protesters on the way 🌊 Back inside, we bumped into Chris Lear & Nigel Harper & had a quick chat before grabbing a coffee off the RSA barista ☕ We did a lap of the stands to see who was about and what they had to offer. The Aqueous stand was amazing; they'd recreated the front of a pub! I was also impressed with DCL's lorry and the screens on Hiscox stand. Bill had his annual rant at the FCA 😂 I had a really good chat with Coalition about their Cyber Insurance underwriting approach & watched their presentation on their Funds Transfer Fraud Clawback service 🎧 Had a lengthy discussion with Phil Brown, Jane Armstrong, and Gary Knight on the Open GI stand - during which I stole a beer out their fridge... 🍺😂 I won Bill a duck on a punching machine before we grabbed a spot of lunch; I had the red thai chicken curry 🍛 Swung back past the Open GI stand again where I had a Cosmopolitan cocktail & took a Daiquiri for later 🍸 After that we headed over to the Midland Hotel to have a few drinks & a banter with Create Solutions 🍻 Met Irving Peiris for the first time and we got on like a house on fire! Martin from ALPS was also sat with us and was boasting about his past experience as a mixologist. "Yeah, I've taken part in loads of cocktail making competitions" he bragged, and then after getting teased, he added, "yeah, okay - I came last 🙄" to which I responded, "the girls will think that's better than coming first" which was met with raucous laughter 🤣 I mentioned I'd had a free Cosmpolitan off Open GI and Martin tried to have a dig and quipped, "Did you have your pinky out?" and I fired back "yeah, and my little finger too" which was met with more laughter, especially from Irving 😂🍺 I popped over to Alberts Schloss with Dave to meet up with Matt from QD 🍺 Saw Pecky too 👨🏼‍💻 Also bumped into Jase Martin and after a brief catchup, he proceeded to tell me that JB has a baby now! 🤯 Wild times! We headed back over the Midland as Dave had another meeting booked in. I returned to sit with Create & had a good chat with Matt Cranny & Claire Ward 🍺 I was in the middle of receiving a presentation off Anna about Actus, some Consumer Duty compliance solution, when Bill informed me it was time to head back the train station. On the train home I gave some Hasidic Jewish children some mints & a stress ball 😁 then had a chat with some Jewish insurance broker who quite bafflingly was casually sat emailing clients and insurers in front of me on his laptop; talk about GDPR breaches of privacy! 💻

______________________________



Bill dropped me off near Hop Inn and I had a wander down to Castle. Grabbed a cheese & ham baguette and sat in Queen's Garden to eat it. I was drinking the warm can of passionfruit Daiquiri when Moz joined me for a chat 🍸 Headed around to Bridge Street Ale House at 18:55 and arrived just in the nick of time for Rens. Had a 4.3% Wadworth 6X bitter, followed up with a 5% Front Row Loosehead 🍻 Readings this week were courtesy of Duncan (Haunted Shore), Barry (Second Chances), Malcolm (Lena, Elena), and Jan (5 Stages) 📚 We also had a new face join us in the second half of the session too, first newbie since I joined a few months ago. One of the highlights of the evening was being enticed to tell my infamous prawn joke to everyone present! 🍤🤮 Thanks again to Barry for the lift back to the Green Star afterwards & the conversation, it's always much appreciated! 🚘🙏🏼

______________________________



Spent the remainder of the night chatting to Meg, mostly about Skyrim 🎮😍 Somehow I managed to polish off a further 4-pints before close it seems? I'm basing that purely off bank transactions & stamp cards because I don't actually recall! 🍻😂 Walked Meg, her kettle and pizza back home 🍕😂 then headed back mine, necked a load of water & got my head down for some much needed sleep! 😴