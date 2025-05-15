Consequences

Why am I like this? A question I regularly ask myself after a day of heavy drinking, often whilst curled in the foetal position feeling sorry for myself. The answer is actually pretty obvious: because despite knowing better, I just keep going far beyond the realms of cognizance! 🥴 Gonna be a long day! 😴

______________________________



Before I went to BIBA this year, I told myself that I'd avoid taking all the free stuff they throw at you. The last couple of years, I came back with absurd quantities - simply because everything was free. Why did I think I needed 4 new metal bottles? Why do I have a further 6 branded notebooks? Senseless. This year, I said I'd be better. More selective. And yet, here I am once more - with a load of branded clutter! 😂

______________________________



I really do need an early night after yesterday, I swear. Been running on fumes all day. Well, fumes and caffeine. I'm going to cook a fat pasta bake and eat the entire lot without a single fuck given, whilst I watch some Game of Thrones reactions on YouTube! ☕📺

______________________________



[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Totally forgot how much exposition and lore is packed into these games. I've spent a good hour just reading through codex entries. Slow progress is better than no progress. Going crawl into my huge comfy bed now and have an overdue decent nights sleep!! ✌🏼