Accountable

[Watching Adolescence]

Charlie isn't visiting again this week, so I'm laying on the sofa eating pizza and finally getting around to watching this on Netflix 🍕📺

[Watching Adolescence]

This show really does make you worry about what your kids are being exposed to when they're unsupervised in their rooms, or at friends, or school, or outside... or wherever, really. I already know I monitor Lysh closer than I expect most other parents do their own kids - but I still feel like it's nowhere near enough. There is such a fine line between her right to privacy and my need to supervise her for her own safety. I still worry about her being cyber-bullied, groomed, or seeing stuff beyond her maturity. Or even simply being influenced by algorithms and negative imagery that can lead to depression, self-harm... or worse. Look at Molly Russell, Semina Halliwell, Maia Walsh, Charley Pointon... my generation of parents are on the vanguard of raising kids in a digital age where technology is so heavily embedded in all areas of their lives. And it's fucking terrifying... 😩📺

[Reading Willow and the Motorway Horses]

Halfway through & down to two! 📚☕

[Watching Yellowstone]

Decided on the next multi-series binge to work my way through 🤠 but fr, what the fuck is this first episode? I've had to ask ChatGPT to explain what exactly just happened. Felt like I'd jumped in halfway through a series, everything is just already happening & I have no point of reference for who all these people are, or what is going on with all these issues! 📺

Nobody else is coming to save you. In fact, they couldn't even if they tried. That is not how it works. We have to identify and address our own problematic behaviours; sure, medical professionals, counsellors, therapists and the like can help us along the way, but ultimately, people only change if they want/need to. To that end, I reflect on my current lifestyle and see the immediate need to adjust my trajectory. To wit; the frequency and volume of my drinking has given me justifiable cause for concern. I've mentioned this to a few people and some laugh it off and downplay it, whereas others understand the gravity of what I'm saying. But I have been down these roads before and I know where they lead. These paths are easy to wander back onto, the familiar terrain and comfortable habits. Potentially destructive habits when moderation is absent. And so I delve into this topic with a healthy amount of self-awareness; I've played the game before - hell, I've got the Platinum trophy already. I drink to be sociable, and I'm highly sociable when I drink as anyone can attest too. At the outset of the year, I felt isolated as fuck; dark nights spent at home alone had really begun to take their toll. I felt like I wasn't really living. I was merely existing. So I pushed myself to get back out into the world; to re-engage with life, to expand my horizons. So I joined AMC. I joined Rens. I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and began going the pub more frequently. And as I got settled into this new routine, the loneliness faded into background static. I felt reinvigorated, like I was back living my life. The sense of belonging and acceptance was addictive in the presence of like-minded acquaintances. And this overwhelming reassurance that I wasn't beyond saving seeped into my self-esteem. It reminded me that I wasn't some unlikeable hermit, hiding away from the world, forgotten about and overlooked. Constantly reassuring myself that I didn't need anyone else, that I'd just do it alone... because everyone leaves sooner or later. And now I'm back in this healthier place in terms of my mental health - I feel accepted, wanted, liked. And yet as a byproduct, I've been allowing my self-control to slip, again. So yeah. For anyone who'd noticed - fear not. I'll save myself again, like I always have.

[Playing Balatro]

Haven't got the mental capacity to play Mass Effect 2 tonight, so just stuck with this instead whilst watching GoT reactions on YT 🃏🎮