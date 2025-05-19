Narrative

[Watching Yellowstone]

"There's no such thing as a good man, Kayce. All men are bad. But some of us try really hard to be good." 📺

Always a pleasure to attend AMC on a Monday night! 💯 Great group of blokes showing up, owning their shit, and being accountable - rather than choosing the easy path of playing the victim in their own lives. We love to see it! 💪🏼 Cathartic to wipe the slate clean and proceed into the week with a clear mind 👌🏼

Working on Lightfade again and can't help wanting to just keep layering more and more content. I need more subversion of expectation, more payoff, more karma, more satisfying conclusions to character arcs, more mystery, more intrigue, more open ended plot threads... I need it to really hit people in the feels when they read it! I want parts to be gut wrenching. Chapters that ruin the reader! I want them to have their minds blown! I want shock and awe! Tears and heartbreak! I want it all! I want my audience to be a clusterfuck of emotion by the time they read the final page! ✍🏼

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Honestly had to Google whether Garrus getting his face mangled by Tarak was my fault for making a poor decision earlier in the mission! 🫣 I felt so guilty! 🥴🎮