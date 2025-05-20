Edit

Always astonishing to see how people manipulate the narrative and reframe events to present themselves as the victim in a situation, rather than just take ownership and accountability for their own mistakes and shortcomings. I guess it's easier to pass the buck and demand sympathy, than accept that you're only human, and by extension, fallible? It's perfectly normal to make mistakes, to fuck-up, to fail; it's a healthy part of the human experience. It is how we learn and grow. It's how we become better people. But you cannot improve if you refuse to accept that change is necessary. If you keep doing what you've always done, you'll keep getting what you've always got. If nothing changes, nothing changes.

Just closed Helpdesk ticket #7500. Wild. For context, ticket #0001 is dated 16th Feb 2017.

[Watching Outlast]

Focusing on fitness and health has always proved to be an effective replacement when it comes to interrupting negative behavioural patterns 💪🏼

[Playing Balatro]

Intended to play some ME2 tonight but time has gotten away from me, so a quick run on Balatro shall have to suffice. I was too preoccupied with obtaining hi-res photos from website source code for my brother! 😅