Routine

Another day of assisting Police with scrubbing CCTV because criminals just adore the vacant property adjacent to my work! 👮🏼‍♂️🎥 A couple of lads spent 3hrs stripping scrap out of the air-con units, then another guy slept for 3hrs in the alleyway protecting a wheelie bin full of the scrap... and the Police have just recovered the bin, so it was all for nothing! 😂

Police have just been back in for further evidence, because they've already made an arrest associated with the incident! 💅🏼 Apparently Sleepyman was still knocking about in the exact same clothing as on the CCTV! 🙈🚔

Rejection isn't the enemy. Avoidance is. You miss 100% of the shots you don't take! 💯

Standard typical Wednesday night routine at this point! 😌 Left work and had a nice stroll from Hanley to Newcastle whilst chatting to my Mum on the phone 🤙🏼 Grabbed a ham & cheese baguette and ate it in Queens Gardens whilst having my weekly catch-up with Moz 🥖💙 then headed round to Bridge Street Ale House for Renegade's Writing Group ✍🏼 Kicked off proceedings with a 4.2% Storm Brewing Ale Force, and followed it up with a 5% Hewitt's Un-Hung Hero after the intermission 🍻 Readings tonight were provided courtesy of Tim (Slamming Doors), Barry (Second Chances) and Duncan (Grey Expanse) 📚 Thanks to Barry for dropping me off at the Green Star afterwards & to Jan for the complimentary copy of 'In Her Defence' 📗🙏🏼

I headed into the Star and went for a quick wazz 🚹 Returned to the bar to find Zoe had proactively poured me a full fat pint of Speckled before I'd had chance to order a shandy instead! 😅 Then Chris also kindly bought me a Licor 43 Mini Beer to toast his divorce 🙈 Best laid plans and all that?! 😂 Sammie, Lance, & Tommy were across the Moorland and I wanted to see them briefly before they headed home, so I popped across after I'd finished my pint for a quick catch-up 🍺👶🏼 Back home at a reasonable hour nevertheless & going relax until bed now! 📺🎮🃏