Forgot about how rough DOMS can be, my calves are crying this morning! 😂😩

The forecast weather for this Bank Holiday weekend better buck it's fucking ideas up. Supposed be taking Lysh to Stanworth's funfair on Saturday and now it's giving out heavy rain like Quantic Dream! ☔

Random facetime off Bug who is building a base in the woods with Alyssa - fucking real-life Minecraft over here! 😅🏕

Heading back home from Tesco in a taxi. We approach Cobridge lights from Fez:

🚖 Driver: "Do you want to go straight over?"

🧔🏼 Me: "Yeah, if you go across and then up Sneyd Hill..."

🚖 Driver: *turns left instead*

🧔🏼 Me: *looks at invisible camera as if I'm Tim off the Office*

Letter off Hastings to confirm the insurance claim from 15th March 2021 has now been closed. It only took them 4-years... and they've paid out almost £36k! 🤯🥴

[Reading Willow and the Motorway Horses]

Christ Barry, that originally intended ending was foul! 😧💀

Pushed myself to get on with some writing. Spent the last few hours working on Lightfade 🙏🏼 Feel like I'm really getting there now with restructuring and refining the core plot and minor arcs; I've finally settled on how I'm going to handle the multiple POV's and braided subplots 😌 It's been a productive night! ✍🏼