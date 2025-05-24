Spin

Damn, Amazon have cancelled Wheel of Time! Love that... 🙄 I've watched 3x seasons of it, 8 episodes per season... that's like 24hrs of my life invested into a story without an ending! They've ended it, without addressing all the open plot threads. Jokers. And before anyone suggests reading the books to see how it ends, I've been reliably informed that the TV series massively deviated from the books, so I can't! But then, what is the answer? Because you could think, in future, just stick with the books then... but even ASOIAF by GRRM has been waiting for 'The Winds of Winter' to be finished since he began writing it in 2010! And even then, it's not even the final book in the series, since 'A Dream of Spring' is cited as the conclusion! I aren't convinced GRRM won't die before he finishes writing it - he's already 76 years old! So, what is the answer? What is the viable solution? Besides getting comfortable with the idea of investing in stories that do not have an ending?! 😖

______________________________



It was our annual visit to Stanworths Funfair today 🥳🎢 Thankfully the weather held out for us, even though it was overcast, it was pretty damn warm. We kicked things off by going on a few rides together: Sizzler, Tagada, Freak-Out, Super-Bob, Yankee Flyer... 🎢 Lysh went on the Top-Spin alone, since after Freak-Out, I wasn't interested in making myself feel any more sick! Went on Sizzler and Tagada together again, and also had a go on Acrobat - but otherwise, I happily stuck with watching Bug enjoy herself on Freak-Out and Top-Spin repeatedly! 🎡 Spent a fortune on refreshments 🤑 Bug had a hotdog and Diet Coke & I had a tray of sausage and chips with a bottle of water, then kiddo had a bag of candyfloss 🍟🥤😂 Unexpectedly, but pleasantly, bumped into Charlie who was there with his girlfriend Alisha and some friends ☺️ It made me so proud to see him looking after a little girl 🥹 I bought the little girl some overpriced sausage & chips because she was hungry and crying, but Char said they only had £2 left 🙈 Couldn't just leave her so hungry & sad! 🥹 Saw a few other familiar faces up there: Birksy, Spider, and Millsy 💯 Lysh saw plenty of mates from her school too. We were having a great time until it was prematurely ended around half-3 after someone vommed on Freak-Out and Lysh's emetophobia kicked in! 🤦🏼‍♂️🤮

______________________________



We went to go on the park but the swings were broke, so we went for some expensive ice creams instead 😂 I went with a double Kinder Bueno cone & Lysh had a Ferrero Rocher tray 🍨🍦 Defo cheered us both up before home, even if Bug had to borrow my beanie because her hair kept blowing in her face whilst she was trying to eat! 💨🍃

______________________________



The taxi driver was a bit odd, waffling about Malcolm X, Freemasons, and Covid conspiracies all whilst taking a 20-minute detour as "the quick way"... because High Lane is closed between Leek New Road & the Green Star, I recommended he detour via Norton Drive and pop back up onto the main road up Esperanto (1.7 mile trip)... but no - he knew a faster way! So, he goes up Granville Avenue, across onto Crossway Road, down onto Stanway Avenue and onto Leek New Road, then down North Road, around Nile Street, up Hobson Street and Lingard Street, then up Moorland Road (2.4 mile)... talk about going out the way! He said at the outset: "I know a faster way - when we get there, you tell me if I was right." No, pal. No. Definitely fucking not... 🤡

______________________________



When we got home we returned to using '/fill' to entirely air out the End on Minecraft 🎮 Lysh provided a typical background soundtrack of Tik-Tok's 🤳🏼 then Bug got bored and reinstalled Gacha Life, then shortly after ended up on facetime with Ava for the first time in forever - on some 'Cookie Run: Kingdom' game... so I've just been sat beside her working on Lightfade for a couple hours whilst them pair yappa yappa yappa behind me, like a pair of yappatrons! ✍🏼😂