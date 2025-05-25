2021

If it didn't already feel like we're back in 2021 with Lysh's nostalgic fixations, we're really going for it now... Generation Loss in the background and now she's finished playing Cookie Run Kingdom with Ava, we're on Bloxburg together! 😂🎮

______________________________



Pissing about on Twitch with Bug because she wants to be a MC streamer 💻😂

______________________________



Core Memory Unlocked! 🔓 Lysh is watching Quackity and he mentioned being chased by a car before late at night, and it reminded me of this time with Kirsty & Cunnie when we were up Beech Caves and got chased by some big 4x4 4WD off-road SUV with roof mounted lights that blinded us, but we were fairly confident they had a shotgun/rifle out the window at us, chasing us up country lanes! 🤯

______________________________



Bought some cheap joggers off SHEIN a while ago. Lysh randomly checked and advised me earlier that the lettering on them (キャベツ) translates to "cabbage" 😂 Literally just walking around in a pair of cabbage joggers! "Come friendly bombs and fall on Slough..." 😂🥬

______________________________



[Watching Yellowstone S01E09]

Okay, okay, okay. I get it. This show has grown on me now I actually understand what the crack is with it! John is a typical hardass patriarch. Beth was insufferable but I kinda get it now & seeing her play Dan has been wild. Feel bad for Jamie, but I get the impression he's not rolling over easily. Kayce's dramas with Monica over Tate are relatable. The way Jimmy has been accepted into the pack is endearing. Rip is probably my favourite though! 🤠