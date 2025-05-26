Fruitful

[Reading The Journey to the West]

The Monkey King, Sun Wukong, really is quite unlikable; he has no concept of great power coming with great responsibility. Just does what he wants, takes what he wants, with not a single iota of fucks given! It's actually infuriating to read! I'm just past the part at the Immortal Peach Festival where he's already greedily helped himself to all the 9,000 year old peaches, then whilst inebriated, gone ahead and drank all of the Elixir of Immortality from the gourds on the 33rd level of Heaven! He is utterly insufferable! Unchecked ego. Impulsive. Zero humility. And then he just pisses back off to the water curtain cave before he can be held accountable! Gah!

[Watching No Hard Feelings]

A typical Bank Holiday knocking off a few domestic chores... 😂 Cleaned out the washing machine & filter 🧼 Resewed the loose stitching down the seam of Lysh's trousers 🧵 Mopped the kitchen floor 🪣 done the dishes 🫧 Now feet up with a brew and a sappy film! ☕📺

No AMC tonight due to the Bank Holiday, but Mental Health Monday's endure! 👌🏼 It's okay to talk! 🍵🍪

[Watching AI & Social Media Playbook For The Next 5 Years | GaryVee]

"All of the happiness in life, is realising that you are 100% in control of your life, and you are capable of making tough decisions that might hurt for a couple of weeks/months, but can lead to long-term happiness. So, stop fucking crying. Stop pointing fingers at everybody else. At what age is it finally time to stop blaming your parents, and realise that you're a big fucking boy or girl, and can change the outcome of your life? What is the age? Is it 18? Is it 22? There's literally 54 year olds sitting here right now that still blame some shit their Mum did in 19-fucking-71! No shit, everybody had parents that did dumb shit. You do dumb shit too. It is time to be fully fucking accountable, and realise you're in control, and then I promise you my friends, once you cross over to the best side of the world - which is fully accountable side - every little fucking dream you have becomes achievable!"

[Watching Outlast]

Played some Balatro 🃏 then worked on Lightfade for a couple hours ✍🏼 and then as time closed in on 10pm, I fought off the urge to go for a couple beers and instead opted to do some running! 🏃🏼