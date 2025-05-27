Commit

RHR back down to 60bpm, lowest it's been since last September! 💖

______________________________



AI is like that friend who you ask a simple question, and they go off on a huge monologue for 5-minutes, then end with some random prompt about their own sidetracked thoughts... 🥴

______________________________



Interesting morning compiling a list of all the dodgy and scummy behaviour that happens outside my work. We have contacted the local MP to raise grievances over how high our business rates are, relative to how much of a shithole Hanley is. Somewhat surprisingly, he's agreed to a meeting. So I thought it prudent to make a comprehensive list of incidents that presents an honest representation of what it is like trading in Hanley. In most cases, I have supporting CCTV footage and/or dialogue with the Police. Permit me to entertain you with a brief summary of the last few years of fun and games: littering; drug use; drug dealing; criminal damage; arson; trespass; vandalism; graffiti; hit and run; petty theft; burglary; theft of a motor vehicle; public urination; public defecation; outraging public decency (sex in public); gang activity; assault; ABH; GBH; threat with a bladed article; mugging; sexual assault; rape; murder...

______________________________



Lysh messaging me about compatible Xbox controllers to use with a laptop, then starts sending links to crusty, musty, dusty, second hand POS's for £5 on Vinted 😭 nahh, fuck that off, I'll buy you a decent controller Bug! 🎮 Oh, and look at that, whilst I'm on Amazon - 12x Piri Piri Chicken Pot Noodle's are back down to £8! Go on, I'll order 36x of them whilst I'm here... 😂🙃

______________________________



Just bobbed home with TJ in this monsoon! 😫 As a byproduct, my night will now include doing a load of laundry, having a shower since I'm soaked to the skin, and hairdrying my boots for tomorrow! 😂🚿🥾

______________________________



This is a PSA to fix your social media algorithms. Actively search, like, share, and comment on the type of content you want to be seeing. Stop doomscrolling through content that does not nourish your soul, simply because social channels keeps feeding it to you. The algorithms function based off user engagement; they are designed to keep you on the app for as long as possible, so the companies can monetise you. The more interest you show in a niche, the more it will serve you that same type of content - regardless of how far off the intended track you've wandered. The best-laid plans of mice and men, and all that. Be mindful that every click, every second spent watching content, every time you pause to read the comments... it all teaches the algorithm that you react to this specific type of content. Even if the reason you linger is morbid curiosity, outrage, disgust, contempt - it matters not. We are emotional beings. "If it bleeds, it leads." Not only do tech companies know this, but so do creators. And they bank on it. So, stop feeding into it. Fix your algorithms. Correct your mindset. Try searching for hopecore, positive quotes, wholesome news, growth mindset, intentional living, nature...

______________________________



[Playing Balatro]

Eating a fat pasta bake, watching Micky Flanagan clips on YouTube, & back on this addictive time-sink! 📺🃏

______________________________



Having an overdue catch-up with Pete at my gaff 🍻 (although I am sticking with the coffee) ☕ I'm doing well with this cutting back on the ale (again) lark. I've not drank alcohol now since last Weds, and even then it was only the 4-pints. A far cry from the trend of consecutive nights of 6+! 🙈 Sincere apologies to the Green Star for my abstinence, I'm sure their income stream is missing me more than the bar staff & regulars! 😂

______________________________



Accountability may be uncomfortable, but it's the price of growth! 💪🏼 And I'm out here playing 5D chess with life. It's all about that growth mindset; you have to get out of your own way! As the aphorism goes: "The man who says he can, and the man who says he can't, are both correct." 💯