"I used to think I had a lot of friends. Now I realise I just know a lot of people."

Nah, but hear me out. Remember your 'National Record of Achievement' from school, that you've never actually used since you left? How about you just fill it up with loads of stuff that you're actually proud of, and reflect on it from time to time? Just to remind you how much you've achieved in your life? Surely your acheivement's didn't stop when you left school, so why should your 'National Record of Achievement' have it's final entry as like, 2004?

I am now the proud owner of 69x Pot Noodles! 😂🙈

Wednesday routine completed ✅ Nice walk to Castle whilst chatting with my Mum 📲 Grabbed a cheese & ham baguette and ate it in Queens Garden whilst catching up with Moz 🥖 Wandered around to Bridge Street Ale House for Ren's ✍🏼 First drink was a '4.4% Tollgate Duffield Amber' followed up after the intermission with a '5.5% Castle Rock Screech Owl' 🍺 Readings this week were courtesy of Tim (Slamming Doors), Malcolm (Lena, Elena), Duncan (Whispered Warning), and Barry (Olive House) 📚 Then Barry kindly dropped me off at the Green Star again 🚗 I enjoyed a few bitter shandies and chatted with Charl, Dan, Ed, Sean, and Aisha 🍻 then strolled back home just past midnight, quickly helped Bug with some Spanish audio translation, and now I'm crawling into my pit for some kip! 😴