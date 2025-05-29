Fummin

Only gone and packed Buzzwole ex on the very same day it was added in the Extradimensional Crisis drop! 🎮

______________________________



I was today years old, watching Yellowstone, when it dawned on me that the reason they are called "cowboys" is because they herd cattle! 🤡 I had never made the association until now, because whenever I thought of cowboys, it was always blokes in stetsons & spurs, on horseback, firing guns at Native Indians outside saloons! 🤠🐄

______________________________



"I lost all interest in A Song of Ice and Fire decades ago. I don't give a shit about writing any longer, I just sit around and spend my money." - Yeah, we noticed GRRM... please, just finish Winds of Winter ffs! 💀

______________________________



[Playing Balatro]

Decided have a cheeky little run because it's addictive as crack, and yet again, Mr Bones comes in clutch! Violet Vessel was the last Blind I was missing too, so even sweeter victory! 🃏

______________________________



I genuinely have no clue how people who aren't tech savvy deal with a lot of these frustrating scenarios I encounter! 🤷🏼‍♂️ Despite being highly competent in this arena, even I commonly find myself struggling to troubleshoot irksome issues that arise lately. Tonight was supposed to be a simple task of downloading an archive of photos from a domain, extracting them, and then copying the directory onto a USB device. Cue absolute nonsense from the USB device that has seemingly locked itself into a write protected state, and will not play nicely whatsoever. Even running the embedded software directly from the device throws an error stating that I need to insert the device - which evidently I have, otherwise I could not be running the software in the first place! Maddening. Not even elevating CMD to strip attributes via diskpart has worked... ugh 👨🏼‍💻

______________________________



[Watching Outlast S2]

Was about to make myself something to eat, because due to the nonsense with the USB drive, time is cracking on. Then I realise, at almost 9pm, that I'd planned to do some training tonight - and if I eat first, it's going make me bloated... 🤦🏼‍♂️ So, guess I'll be eating my tea late tonight... best get my ass in gear! 🏃🏼‍♂️🥦🍙

______________________________



Ending the day a little more relaxed and productive by working on editing Lightfade... 😌✍🏼