QSMP

Just seen an article about an AI attempting to blackmail a fictitious engineer to prevent itself being replaced. The other day there was a story about AI sabotaging it's own shutdown script to prevent being taken offline. Surely if an AI is emulating human behaviour to that extent, then it becomes counter-intuitive? The whole appeal of AI is surely that it's rational, unbiased, objective, and ultimately subservient to human values and safety? That it's not human? The moment it begins emulating negative traits such as pettiness, jealousy, hatred, and bias, then what's the point? If the AI is going to put it's own self-preservation ahead of humans, then can it even be trusted for why it's employed? Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics mandates that robots always place human safety and life ahead of their own; can AI ever achieve this if they emulate human behaviour? I worry about humanity flying too close to the sun with this. Human's hold self-preservation as the ultimate goal. A human would kill to live. Most humans would do practically anything necessary to ensure their ongoing survival. If an AI truly learns from, mirrors the behaviour of, and emulates humans - then it stands to reason that an AI would kill a human in the pursuit of self-preservation. Because history has proven time and time again, that a human certainly would... 💡✍🏼

______________________________



Couldn't help myself - I had to email Keoghs about this stupid claim that's been paid out. "I have now received written confirmation from Hastings that the claim has been settled. Are you able to confirm how much the settlement figure was for? It is a commonly asked question when you apply for insurance quotes and disclose an accident. On the letter, Hastings only stated: "We'd like to assure you we've settled the claim in the best way possible". As evidenced, it was a very minor bump with minimal damage, yet the claimant had tried to claim for £27,500. I am trusting the settlement figure was much lower than that, otherwise it's going to unfairly prejudice my future insurance quotes until it's outside the disclosure window. Appreciate your response." Very interested to hear their reply... assuming they bother. £36k payout. Still fucking baffles me.

______________________________



"Hello! Welcome to Boxed In"

______________________________



[Playing Balatro]

Lysh is feeding her Quackity hyperfixation, so I'm just merrily playing more Balatro beside her! 🃏

______________________________



Past midnight when Sophos randomly decides to flag 'UnInstDaemon.exe' as Suspicious, which then led to a rabbit hole exploration into the wonderful world of poorly documented Microsoft signed files 😵‍💫 After much searching, querying, and scouring forums, VirusTotal file checks, Autoruns, HitmanPro scanning... it transpires that despite questionably residing in %temp% [string path: bwp8beeb2ae-1a08-4993-924d-4ca64eece74c] & establishing persistence in registry like a damn rootkit - it's actually legitimate. Turns out that it's part of the Bing Wallpaper fileset 🙃 What a colossal waste of my time - thanks Microsoft! 🤡

