Listening to Hits Radio this morning whilst getting ready for work & it mentioned something about a new lead on Madeleine McCann 🙄 I don't mean to be callous or heartless, but when are they going to let it go? It's been almost 20yrs now. She's gone. It's fucking awful, I know. If they were going to find her, they already would have. If they were going to find the people responsible, they'd already be in prison. It's baffling that this is still ongoing. A freedom of information request into how much funding had been spent investigation Madeleine's disappearance yielded the following insight: "Expenditure as at 30th September 2022 was £12,944,155." Pretty much £13-million... 🤯

Just seen PlayStation Plus is now giving Skull and Bones away for free on PS5 as part of the latest Days of Play. I was so hyped for this title when it was first announced, expecting a fully realised Assassin's Creed Black Flag type game. Christ, Ubisoft. Metacritic scores of 59/100, with user rating of 3.3/10? Welp. What even is this trash? 🚮

[Playing Balatro]

Jesus, fuck. This game is absurd. I have lost all sense of reality and time. Every day blurs into one. I think "let's have a quick run" and then it's 3-days later and I've not eaten or slept! 🥴 Obviously I am exaggerating, but I did genuinely fire it up at 7pm for 'a quick go', and now it's 3hrs later & I've still not had any tea! 😂 Crazily won a run using Abandoned Deck on Red Stake with Chicot, {Polychrome} Blueprint, Odd Todd, Fibonacci, and Ride the Bus [+44 Mult]... horrific absence of XMult & a low chip floor! And no Negatives! Game really made me earn that dub! 🃏

[Watching Outlast S2]

Late night runs have replaced late night pub visits lately... 🏃🏼‍♂️ Knew Emily's raft mission was destined for failure - glad she flared off! 🧨 Sorry to see Bri go though. I'm backing Team Delta at this point with just 2x episodes left. As much as everyone hates on him, I think Eric is precisely the kind of bloke you need in these situations ⛺🛶

Working on a new WIP titled 'ƒlawed' before bed 🤫✍🏼