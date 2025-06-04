AI

I realised recently that I have always just naturally risen to positions of leadership in pretty much every arena I have tried to 🤯 Way back in my teen years on Anotha.com, I became the co-Administrator of the forum alongside BJv 💻 I played Game of War in 2015 and became an R4 pretty fast in Jakodi, for multiple guilds including (9SF)(s%F)(g*T)(pOJ)(,HR)(rHT) 👑 Started playing Marvel Strike Force in 2018 and became a Captain at Dark Intent, then moved into a Captain role at the very successful and competitive alliance, Puny God, including being their Discord admin 🎮 At Connect I was promoted from technician, to supervisor, to manager within a few years - and now I'm pretty much embedded alongside the directors in the organisational structure 👨🏼‍💻 Recently I began attending Andy's Man Club at the end of Feb and I'm already training up to be a Facilitator 🧠 Just can't help myself! 🙈

[Watching Yellowstone]

Little suspension of disbelief required for the whole Mia/Jimmy sitch if I'm being perfectly honest! However the biker scene with the grave digging was certainly enjoyable to watch! 🤠

Can't believe Wat Rong Khun was only built in 1997! I thought it was some ancient wonder like Angkor Wat in Cambodia! 🥴

Shook up the routine tonight and swerved in Tesco to grab a meal deal rather than having the standard 1,100kcal ham & cheese baguette from the Premier 🥖 Went with the Tikka Chicken & Mango Chutney sandwiches on Wholemeal Bread (333kcal), some Smoky BBQ Fridge Raiders (88kcal), and a 300ml bottle of Naked Blue Machine (150kcal) 🥪 all for the princely sum of £3.60. Bargain 💯

Weekly catchup on the phone with my Mum, followed by a brief chat with Moz at Queens Gardens, then hurried my ass round to Bridge Street Ale House for Rens ✍🏼 Kicked off proceedings with a 4.8% Burton Bridge Draught Ale followed after the intermission by a delightful 5% Lymestone Ein Stein 🍻 There were only the three readings tonight courtesy of Duncan (Whispered Warning), Barry (Dritan), and Malcolm (Cascais) which included an unexpected cameo from Barbara! 📚 But there was plenty of interesting conversation to fill the extra time involving TV shows, AI, the decline of Hanley, and Bet365 😁 Always a highlight of the week! 💯 And cheers to Barry for dropping me off at the Green Star afterwards, you're a scholar and a gentleman! 🙏🏼

This is kind of like free writing, but free talking. What the fuck is this transcription? I'm not that fucking drunk. Jesus Christ. Listen, right. Okay. I’ve had a few drinks, admittedly. Not a lot, but enough that I can’t be arsed write this out, so I’m just speaking it. Cheers AI transcription technology. Anyway, my is this. Why has it disappeared? My. My. What the fuck has happened here? My. Why won't you write it? My. What the fuck is this shit?! Jesus wept. Okay. Anyway, moving on. I've been at pub with Ed, Dan, Claire, and Charl. Had a few ales. A few shandies. A fucking peanut butter whisky liqueur. Cheers to Ed for the Nikki Brown. Nikki Brown? Who the fuck is Nikki Brown!? Newcastle Brown Ale. Newky Brown. Fucking Jesus. And the whole prune of this diatribe. Prune? Prune!? Point! Point, for fuck’s sake! Why won’t you just write the fucking word? Fuck me! The of this diatribe. Why are you deleting it!? The whole point of this diatribe is that perhaps, you should stop worrying about trivial things like calorie counting. Worrying about what time you go to bed etc. Because let's be real - at least in this moment - my mindset is that you could die tomorrow. And you wasted life worrying about calories. Worrying about shit like have you had seven hours sleep? It's not that deep. The reality is, yes, you might live forever. Well, not forever, obviously. But you do need to factor in the possibility of long life. And ensuring that you're not living in fucking destitution. However, at the same time, you need to accept that you may die 10-years from now, before you even retire. And what was the point of cherry picking every tiny aspect of your life? Like uh no, I can't have white bread - there's too many calories. And then you fucking die. You may as well have the fucking white bread, because why does it fucking matter? Random I know. Bit of a mad mud. Mud? Won. On. Fucking one you mong! Jesus. Fuck. What is this even fucking doing? Christ? Oh yeah, AI transcript… can’t even understand basic fucking English! Jesus. Why worry about tomorrow, if today isn't guaranteed? Oh no, don't have a beer because when you're 68, it might cost you three hours of your life. I don't give a shit. Maybe it's time to start just fucking living and stop cherry picking and mithering with anxiety, and OCD, and a lot of bullshit. And the funny thing is, it’s taken being inebriated to realise that it’s bollocks. And that it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. Worrying about getting an extra three days of life when you're 97. Who gives a fuck.