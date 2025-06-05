Ernie

[Watching Yellowstone S03E05]

Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. Hold the fuck up. Jamie never informed young Beth that she would also be getting sterilised when she went for the abortion of Rip's baby? Am I seeing this right? Holy guac. If so, ever likely she fucking hates him! 🤠

Transpires that my Dad has a hernia that requires surgery. I only found this out yesterday when he was admitted to hospital for the operation. Nobody had mentioned anything previously, so it really came out of the blue. I don't even know what type of hernia he has. Guess I'll find out later since I'm popping up the hospital to see him after work. 3-month ago I was up there visiting my Mum, now it's my Dad's turn ig 🏥👨🏼‍⚕️

Been to visit my Dad and The Fastest Milkman in the West at Royal Stoke Lyme Building 🏥 They've shoved him on Ward 107 in Urology with four other patients as it was the only place they had a bed. He's loving life - especially since they all share a single bathroom, and due to the nature of the department... yeah say no more! 🙈 He was in good spirits, but frustrated that his surgery has been postponed until tomorrow. so he'd needlessly been on clear fluids only all day. He was just tucking into his hospital packed lunch when I arrived; egg mayo butties, a banana, a satsuma, a Muller strawberry dessert, and a couple of biscuits 🥪🍌 We had a good natter and a laugh for a couple hours before I had to leave to go shopping & get some tea. Love you Dad! 🥰

Walked from the hospital to Tesco and had a good chat with Stay whilst I did my shopping. Got a taxi home to find my mirror missing off the wall? 🤨 Massively confused until I realise it's wedged behind the radiator? 🤔 It's somehow fell off the wall 🤷🏼‍♂️ First thought - has there been an earthquake? Have next door been hammering really aggressively the other side of the wall? Has the nail fallen out the wall somehow? No, to all the aforementioned. The rope has frayed somehow and finally snapped it seems... and even more surprisingly, it's not broken! Good job really, I don't need 7-years of bad luck thanks! 🪞

[Playing Balatro]

Lol, fuck sake - sat eating a pasta bake at almost midnight, ravenous! Been fucking hank for the last hour! 🍝🃏

