Successful

My Dad has been in for his surgery on Ernie and is now back on the ward recovering 😮‍💨 fingers crossed for a smooth, speedy recovery & back home tomorrow! 🏘️
______________________________

Lysh keeps singing that "Moonbeam ice-cream, taking off your blue jeans", and it's such bizarre lyrics, I'm like wut? 🎶
______________________________

[Playing Minecraft]
Whilst listening to some random Londoner on livestream also playing Minecraft dwellers via Tik-Tok too 🙃🎮
Ben

@anothab
