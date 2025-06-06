Sign up
Photo 5948
Successful
My Dad has been in for his surgery on Ernie and is now back on the ward recovering 😮💨 fingers crossed for a smooth, speedy recovery & back home tomorrow! 🏘️
______________________________
Lysh keeps singing that "Moonbeam ice-cream, taking off your blue jeans", and it's such bizarre lyrics, I'm like wut? 🎶
______________________________
[Playing Minecraft]
Whilst listening to some random Londoner on livestream also playing Minecraft dwellers via Tik-Tok too 🙃🎮
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
