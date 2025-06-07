Freaky

Got up about half-10 ⏰ Immediately went on Minecraft with Bug 😅 I'd had a couple of coffee's but nothing to eat until she mentioned about 1pm that she fancied watching Big Hero 6 📺 So I've been for a shower, stuck the washer on, and now I'm sat eating breakfast/lunch at nearing 2pm 😂🎮 Lysh still isn't watching the film, she's laying awkwardly on the sofa doomscrolling Tik-Tok 🙃

______________________________



Tu puta madre pendejo!

______________________________



[Playing Minecraft]

Typical rainy Saturday playing Minecraft; been on absolute missions... with Lysh absolutely failing to find a Jungle Temple 🎮 Had some Brooke & Jubal on too, for some real comfort gaming! 😁

______________________________



Freaky Tubbo 😂😭🤣

______________________________



Nipped shop to spend £6 on munch for Bug. She had a shower then ducked out of going Alyssa's birthday party tomorrow because Ava isn't going now, and MJ is going instead. She started to put Rascloon on TT Live again, then turned him off & facetimed Ava instead.

______________________________



[Watching Yellowstone]

Jamie is adopted?! The plot thickens! How cute are Beth & Rip together though? 🤠

