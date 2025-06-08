Spicy

Maccies via JustEat is such a ripoff, man! As if it's not bad enough that the delivery drivers arrive 15-minutes late with cold food after doing absolute circuits around the entire city with your meal in their backpack... they also mark the price up compared to what it costs in branch, then add delivery fees, service fees, small order charges etc... do you want to tip the courier? No, do I fuck. You're already overcharging me! Pay him out the 40% profit margin you've added to my order you jokers! 🍟🍔

______________________________



Listening to TommyInnit and the mandem whilst playing on Minecraft with Bug again 🎮💯 This "We Made Minecraft's 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓴𝓲𝓮𝓼𝓽 Mobs" video has written me off, two days on the bounce! 🤣😭 Jack saying: "Oh, spawn's looking great!" has absolutely sent me! 🔥😂

______________________________



[Watching Outlast]

Whilst doing a bit of indoor running! 🏃🏼 Joey is a little snakey dickhead who needs flaring off fr! If I was on Delta, I'd have given him his marching orders immediately after he returned from trying jump ship to Bravo at the 11th hour! 🚣🏼 Although tbf, he'd have fitted in over there because Drew & Drake did Sammy dirty too imo! 💥

______________________________



Ate a fat plate of chicken salad (to make up for the Maccies!) whilst watching American's react to Inbetweeners on YouTube 😂📺

______________________________



[Playing Balatro]

Just streamed myself playing Balatro on Twitch direct from the PS4, purely out of curiosity. I'd never thought it possible before, naively believing I needed a capture card! During the stream I managed to hit my best Score and Ante, so at least my one viewer could be impressed with my prowess! 🤣🃏

______________________________



Time to get some writing done before bed! Do I work on Lightfade or Flawed, that is the question!? ✍🏼