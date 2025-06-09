Flossed

The new Hit's Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, James & Matt? No thanks. I never asked for this. Give me back the Signal One Breakfast Show with Elliott & Matilda! 📻 I actually turned it off & put on Radio 1Xtra instead on the DAB in protest! 👋🏻

______________________________



New neighbours are finally in next door. Thought I'd heard movement over the weekend, then definitely heard a kids voice this morning, followed by an adult female replying. Now I want to be nosy & see who they are! 😅

______________________________



[Watching Yellowstone]

Morning spent training Ryan and Matt G on marketing, with a small interruption of assisting the Police with CCTV again! 🎥 Now to watch this and eat some lunch, before heading out the office for a meeting with a prospective lead introducer down Fez 👔📋

______________________________



Since April 1st 2022 when I had my front tooth capped, I've had a small rice size piece of something wedged between my front teeth. Temporary filling, enamel, adhesive... who knows? I asked the dentist if it's supposed to be there because it's weird and she said it's fine 🤷🏻‍♂️ It's made flossing an absolute nightmare, as I'd always manage to get the floss past it, then not be able get the floss back out easily 🦷 Well, anyways - today, after eating lunch, I'm sat flossing at my desk like usual when boom... it comes out. Still no clue what it is, but over 3yrs it's been in there. Now I'm curious as to whether it's going to cause any issues with my front teeth, but it seems likely since it looks like it's broke off part of the enamel! 🤬💀

______________________________



Another standard positive night at AMC 👌🏼 Good to see some familiar faces back in the circle too 💯

______________________________



Polished up the introduction to Flawed for this weeks Rens ✍🏼

______________________________



[Playing Minecraft]

I reckon streaming on Twitch whenever I game is going to become the new norm since it's so easily done, ya'no. Plus, you never know, maybe I'll actually build an audience? I'm sure seasoned Elden Ring players would enjoy laughing at me getting repeatedly wrecked when I come to play that title from my Backlog! 🎮