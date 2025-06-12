ME2

Cheekily left my phone on a PoGo Twitch stream to secure the Skiddo research drop! Cheers for the heads up Moz! 🤳🏼 Even if claiming it was an absolute nightmare due to the convoluted steps! 😅

[Watching Yellowstone S04E01]

I thought this episode was supposed to be "absolute cinema" but I'm not seeing it? I think TJ has lied to me! 😕

Just thinking about forever worlds on Minecraft and reflecting on 'Battle Adventure' about the crazy shit over the years that we immortalised. Kid built a Poop Tower. That was pretty wild. We have a huge tower, a fire station, a prison. There is an underground minecart ride. We have a redstone garbage disposal & hidden chest monument. Garish builds of expensive blocks. There is a polar bear guarding an underground base. My huge wooden mansion that Bug accidentally set on fire one time. Charlie's huge brick house. The public toilets. We have various temples, pagodas, castles and pyramids. The parkour obby tower. A rocket that is launching from a silo beneath the sea. There is also the underwater prismarine museum. We have the farm house & fishing shack. The boat shed. The copper trial vault. Oh, wait, we have the Devil's Anus too, a large pit that leads to la-la-la-lava in the recently added flat-land area which also includes a recreated desert temple, underwater monument, Nether, and The End, alongside an artificial mangrove swamp & jungle section. I've remade the Mediterranean villa I loved from Flat Dang (another of our perma-worlds). There is the round window cave build now too, and the huge "Open Book Window" in the cliff. Lysh has added the soul sand bridge down to the hand grown pale forest, alongside the huge creepy bone hand coming out the sea. There is also the Deformed Dragon, a huge entity perched atop a mountain range that looks barely passable as a dragon. We also previously made a massive beehive that comprised of interlocking hexagonal pods, filled with honey blocks and bee nests. Then we filled barrels with Bee Spawn Eggs, and placed a load of pressure plates that trigger them. We wrote a book of lore about a guy named Dead Hand Jack, and placed the treasure in the hive. But when you try to retrieve it, you get slowed down on the honey blocks, whilst hundreds of bees keep spawning all around you. It's genius! And despite that, and the many, many hours we've invested in building it... we have since started a new "forever world" - the irony of which, is not lost on me! 😂🎮

Got home from work absolutely saturated since the forecast of rain was incorrect 🥵 Wow, what a novelty! 😂 Feet up & smashed in a Pasta Bake whilst I watched Sorta Stupid react to Game of Thrones S2 & then RegenerationNationTV react to Fawlty Towers 📺 Now time for some gaming whilst I decompress I reckon... 🤔

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Streamed on Twitch for 3hrs for my average 1 bot viewer 🤣 I've gained Kasumi & Zaeed's loyalties now, along with recruiting the Krogan (kinda), so it's been a productive night still. May reupload this 3hr video onto YouTube for long-term retention, though I am mindful of copyright strikes since I don't have a cam embedded in the footage... hmm 🤔🎮