Laptop

Getting ready for work this morning, and after seeing the weather forecast claim it's supposedly going to be a really nice day, I casually sprayed on some Calypso sun protection... 🧴 And now I'm sat at work and keep catching whiffs of the scent and it is really making me reminisce about being in Antalya last year! I want to be sat by a pool, under the sun, with a nice cold beer rn! 😣 Roll on Sunny Beach in a couple of months time! 🌞

______________________________

[Watching Yellowstone S04E02]

"You don't deserve it". Such a blunt statement by Rip but it really makes you pause and process what he's alluding to. Opportunities and blessings should not be taken for granted. Always be humble and have gratitude. Life does not owe you anything 🤠🙏🏼

______________________________

Get back from work and spot Lucy's front door key hanging out the lock 🔑 so I stick my head in the door & get their attention! Then I'm on the doorstep playing ball with Darcey without realising Hopey is sat waiting in his car outside mine because he'd come pick up the USB stick of his wedding photos I'd sorted out 🖥️💾 Then I've spent a couple hours trying sort out Bug's new laptop security, privacy, config etc... 💻 but I still need sort a mod for this official Xbox controller since Minecraft Java does not have native support ffs 🫡💀 Then we're in game & discover we can't broadcast direct from Xbox for Lysh because her age setting on Microsoft has hard-locked it so she isn't allowed, and you can't override the setting no matter what you do! Gah! 🤦🏼‍♂️ And now she's got some rash behind her ear too? Woo-sah! 👂🏼🫠

______________________________

Over 3hrs Twitch stream on Minecraft w. Bug ft. several "graphic designers" trying pitch me to let them make me logos, emotes, overlays, and banners! 😂🎮