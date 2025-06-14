Zone

Awoken by Bug with her laptop struggling to get an offline .zip of the DSMP Minecraft world (that she's sourced off Dream's twitter account) to work 💻 She's so grown up! Showed her how the .minecraft directory works in %appdata% for mods & texture packs. Geeking before I've even had my morning coffee! ☕🤓

______________________________



Finally packed Lunala!

______________________________



Camel by Camel has scarred me this weekend... 😨

______________________________



Ordered us a Zeeshan for tea; the estimated delivery time said 57-min - Bug was not impressed. Oh, wait. It's already arrived? Within 10-mins! 🍗🍟

______________________________



12hrs of streaming on Twitch today! 💀 (Even if one of the stupid cunting streams glitched out, and despite being almost 8hrs long, clipped at just shy of 6hrs so the analytics only reflect ~10hrs) 📹 Then we discover that Lysh has spent 59d 19hr on Minecraft on her Xbox since June 2020! 🎮🤯

______________________________



Huge appreciation to Barry for the line edit of my new WIP 🫡🙏🏼

______________________________



[Watching Yellowstone S04E03]

Nah, Mia has legit annoyed me with how she's treating Jimmy now! 🤬 This is her fucking doing, the stupid bitch! 🤠