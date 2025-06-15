Father

Woke up to Lysh popping into my bedroom dancing and singing! Happy Father's Day! 😂 Headed downstairs & grabbed a coffee, then contemplated streaming Minecraft immediately. Decided it probably makes more sense to have a shower first, so I don't have to interrupt the stream. Would hate to let the one bot viewer down! Shaved, showered, and freshened up then realised it was practically lunch time already and I'd not even had breakfast again 🤯 Made myself a cheese salad, meanwhile Bug had her standard picnic 🥗🧀

______________________________



After lunch, before we played Minecraft, Lysh gave me a gift bag of Father's Day stuff 🛍 A lovely jokey card, a Best Dad in the Universe chocolate selection box with a poem ("I want to [Wispa] how much I love you. If I could fly around the [Milky Way] or even land on [Mars] I know I will never find anyone as as amazing as you in the entire [Galaxy] I love you, Dad"), and a Cool Dad's Club tee with a motif of a skeleton doing the peace sign 💀✌🏼 Love you Bug! 💛 Also had an unexpected Father's Day text off Char for the first time in the last few years: "Happy fathers day dad love you hope you have a amazing day #number1dad". Choked me up considering how deflating it's been accepting he's growing up and increasingly distant; after all my involvement in his life, to feel like I'm not really present in his sphere of influence anymore had been a bitter pill to swallow. So it means a lot to know he still holds a place for me in his world. Love you Sonshine 💙

______________________________



Spent all afternoon with Lysh streaming Minecraft whilst we make lore for our forever world 😂 Tbf my time was largely spent boxing in caves and hunting for a monster spawner which turned out to be a campfire 🔥🤦🏼‍♂️ Lysh bafflingly found a vein of nine diamonds which is unprecedented! 💎 I'd had a mission to distant shores hunting for Dark Oak, but instead returned with a full inventory from pillaging pyramids including a surplus of String. Lysh was chuffed since she needed String for bamboo scaffolding to assist with building her prison - she'd originally tamed three cats to bring her string as gifts with little success... 🔒 Then today we both had to go hunting for Bug's beige-faced cat because it upped and vanished! 🐱‍👤 Until Lysh discovered it had fucked off into the Nether like a psychopath! 😂

______________________________



Whilst cooking Lysh's tea, it dawned on me that I'd still not sorted out this laptop/controller issue. Basically, the Xbox controller I'd bought Bug does not work natively with the Java version of Minecraft; and the cracked Titan Launcher I'd installed is Java, so it needs modding. Nothing like the 11th hour to get into this! 🙈 So, I begin looking into mods and settle on 'Controllable' using the Neoforge mod API framework. Unfortunately, it transpires that Neoforge is incompatible with Titan. Mint. I start looking into TLauncher, CurseForge, PolyMC... but time is running out to get it sorted, so I think fuck this, going to have to just buy Minecraft... again. To be clear, we already own it on PS3, PS4, Xbox 1, iOS, and my own PC... 🙄 Fuck sake. Head to CDKeys and find "Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Collection PC (Europe & UK)" for £16.99 which is reasonable enough. Lmao, thought Father's Day is supposed to be about me, yet here I am spending my money again... 😂 Anyway, fuck it. Boom, bought it, downloaded it, installed it. Now we're cooking with gas. Usefully, the Bedrock version has native controller support, so running that on the laptop works out the gate. Unfortunately, the Java version doesn't work with the controller as standard - and the Java version is what the Dream SMP world is in. I think there are mods that can convert it to Bedrock but not got time right now to delve into it - that's a project for next weekend. For now, if she wants to use controller she can run Minecraft on Bedrock; if she wants Dream SMP, she will have to use Java and make do with the keyboard ⌨ Little time left before she leaves for us to test out Twitch streaming via OBS. I'd already configured the Stream key and the session setup, so showed Bug how to use Game Capture and Window Select to avoid unintentionally revealing anything she doesn't mean too on Desktop Capture 👌🏼 Managed to get that all working nicely, nicely, Vincent Pricely. Then we downloaded her past stream from Twitch and got it re-uploaded onto her YouTube channel, and that all worked fine too! So happy kiddo, happy Dad, happy days! 🙌🏼

______________________________



Had a wander down Norton to visit my Dad & drop off his Father's Day stuff 🥰 Had a good catch up and happy to see he's recovering well from Ernie in his newly acquired baggy trousers 😂 Ang treated me to a lovely steak dinner whilst we watched some Antiques Roadshow 🥩🥔🥕 and now I'm having a walk up to Green Star for a nightcap if they're still serving. It's been a really good weekend! 🍻

______________________________



Enjoyed a nice few shandies at the Star whilst chatting with Charl, Ed, & Monty 🍻 Had further recommendations to watch Mobland (I didn't even realise Tom Hardy was in it 😂) 📺 And then we had a really good laugh & reminisce about Red Dwarf! Absolute cinema! 🚀