Transition

After wanting one for quite some time to play 'Breath of the Wild' and 'Tears of the Kingdom', I've been researching the Nintendo Switch OLED with a serious view to treating myself... 👀🎮

Lysh has been for her asthma check-up today & they're referring her to the hospital as they're unsure whether it's asthma or just her hayfever causing the symptoms... 🩺

Another night down the Vale for Andy's Man Club. ‌Interesting start to the session today with no keyholder present, meaning we were all on the carpark for the first 10-minutes! 😂 I was late leaving due to unforeseen circumstances, so by the time I came out, TJ had already scarpered off without me 🚶🏼‍♂️ It's been a tough weekend for many blokes who have lost their own Dad's, or have fractured relationships with their children/circumstances which impact access... 😔 Whatever your situation, we hold space for all of you. Be kind to yourselves. It's okay to talk 👌🏼

Chowing down beef casserole & veg whilst watching Don't Trust Hannah reacting to House of the Dragon S01E10 🥦🐉

Transferring VOD's from Twitch to YouTube is long. Especially when the streams were several hours in duration, so the file sizes are multiple gigabytes. Could stream direct to YouTube which would archive them as standard, but the live streaming functionality seems ass compared to Twitch - as does the viewership! 🖥

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Been streaming Mass Effect 2 on Twitch again. Tonight has consisted of unboxing Grunt, recruiting Jack, and trying to support Kaiden Alenko on Horizon! 🎮

Remembered to check the work CCTV before bed, and fingers crossed, it looks like everything is up and running! 🤞🏼🎥