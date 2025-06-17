Switch

Glad to arrive on site this morning to no major headaches. As predicted last night, the firmware update was a success, so this morning can commence without headaches! 🙏🏼 Simple things that make all the difference before your morning coffee has had chance to kick in! ☕

Received a Council Tax SPD Review request; sure I've never had one before? Anyways, don't worry Gov, I'm still an ineligible bachelor who deserves his 25% pity discount! 😂

Got home from work and watched Don't Trust Hannah react to The Boys S01E01 which was hilarious. Then as I headed around to meet Spug on Moorland, I get a call off Bug who is having issues getting the Xbox controller working on her laptop... because of course she is! 🙄 It was working fine on Sunday before she left, and now it's just decided it ain't interested. Tech is such a prick, I swear... 💻🎮

Munching pasta bake and watching RegenTV reacting to The Inbetweeners S02E05 📺 Followed up with configuring my newly acquired Nintendo Switch OLED 😍 Setting up Nintendo account was annoying, had to verify twice using emails codes, and then four times using 2FA authentication within the space of 5-minutes 🤯 Set up the account on PC browser, verifying email address, then login on my phone, next scan a QR code off the TV, and then sign into the eShop too... every step needing emailed and/or app codes... gah! 🎮

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Twitch streaming again 🎮 Tonight I finally located Kaidan on Horizon, spent way too long scouring planets endlessly in vain search for the elusive Element Zero, then knocked out a couple Firewalker missions including plunging into a volcano crater and dying in a ball of flames 🔥🤣