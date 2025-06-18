Drain

Woke up just before my alarms, so I hopped out of bed and showered immediately to abide the 8am-2pm water use restriction that Severn Trent have requested. Despite my original frustrations and abrasive attitude, considering how much my bill has increased in recent years, I accept it as inevitable and not worth getting all bent out of shape over 🚿 It is what it is 💅🏼

______________________________



[Reading Great Expectations]

I finished reading* this on my way into work (*Audible) and I'm really emotionally conflicted. Part of me is adamant that Estella does not deserve Pip for how she treated him historically. I hate the thought that at the end, Pip just crawls back to her without any accountability. The other side of me has genuine compassion for why she behaved how she did, notably how she was conditioned by Havisham. I truly don't know how to feel about it! I am confident in one regard; Estella cannot be absolved of all responsibility for how cruelly she treated Pip. That wouldn't be fair whatsoever. I know they say "hurt people, hurt people" but that isn't an excuse. As someone who has suffered at the hands of cruel women in romantic relationships, and never had any apologies or closure for it, ugh... it irks me to think Estella just "get's away with it" in the end. Although, that probably is the most realistic outcome. It's always been the reality I've experienced at least: the gaslighting, pretending events never happened to rewrite history and absolve blame, or trying to wipe the slate clean and move forward without ever owning or apologising. Gah. Definitely got me thinking... 🤔

______________________________



[Playing Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket]

A very coincidental pull of this Diglett card today considering how Severn Trent are digging up my road all week! ⛏💧

______________________________



Not sure whether it's the heat, or something else, but I've felt proper off all this afternoon 💩 Just generally lousy and lethargic. I'm even crying off going Rens tonight and just heading home to chill out instead 🫠 Really not feeling like doing anything else tbh! 💀

______________________________



Had a chat with my Mum whilst walking home 📞 then caught a Kyogre on PoGo thanks to Moz 🤳🏼 and had a lengthy face time chat with Bug to help her sort out Java mod packs for Minecraft on her lappy 💛💻 Now I'm just going veg out, eat some stodge and chill for the remainder of the night! 📺🎮

______________________________



[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Peppermint tea and a biscuit whilst streaming Mass Effect 2 for a couple hours including the utterly horrific Overlord mission! 😱 Then I've played through the intro of Arceus on my Switch 🎮 and now I'm going bed for a decent nights rest... ✌🏼😴