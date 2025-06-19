Unraveled

Up early enough to shower without infringing on my water curfew again! 🙄🚿

Highly productive strategic partnership meeting this morning, followed by a delicious lunch at Portofino with Jamie & Olly 👨🏼‍💼 Spaghetti con Polpette & a non-alcoholic Birra Moretti 🧆🍺

"Go home, kick the cat and open a beer!" 😾🦶🍺

Got home from doing my shopping at Tesco, plonked my arse down on the sofa, and gazed out the window at the blue skies and beaming sunshine. It would be tragic to waste the evening sat in front of the TV, I concluded. For a few moments, I contemplated what my evening would involve, but rapidly decided I was not in the position to argue with the draw of a cold beer at the pub. It was the obvious choice. Hence, off down the Green Star I head, for a couple of beverages! 🌞🍻

Just been chatting with Karen about all the different spirits and shots available these days and unlocked this memory: who else remembers Stroh? The nasty shot they used to sell at Aruba - they would stamp your hand so they knew if you'd already had one, because it was like 80% proof! Proper grim stuff! 🥃🤮

I was just popping in for a quick couple whilst the sun was out... Best laid plans of mice and men, right? 😂 Thank fuck I stick with shandies these days, because I've polished off 8-pints... and also had a shot thanks to some lass with a credit card! 🙈 Been nice seeing a few familiar faces including Meg, Zoe, Mark & Brush, Claire, Bejeweled Staff, Aisha & Abby 🍻 I'm going home have some tea now and watch Yellowstone... at half-11 loool, ffs! 🍛