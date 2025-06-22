Consequence

After being woke up originally at 07:30 by Lysh doing some "big wave" dance beside my bed, I managed to get back asleep. Awoke just after 10am to discover Bug flat out asleep on the sofa. Turns out she decided to pull an all nighter for some unknown reason... 🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️

______________________________



Sorted the issue with Bug's laptop not acknowledging the controller 💻🎮 Classic tech, because seemingly it was just an issue with the USB-C cable! 🤷🏼‍♂️ All I've done is replaced the USB-C with a USB-A! 🤦🏼‍♂️ Not going to complain though, at least it's sorted for her now with minimal effort needed 💯

______________________________



POV: Your kid pulls an all-nighter, then is tired & irritable as a result, but refuses to accept that it's the consequences of their own choices. I suggested perhaps lack of sleep may also be the reason she feels light-headed and dizzy, and was told: "You're honestly ridiculous." 🙃🫠 Okay broski, it's just that the symptoms you're experiencing are widely accepted as being commonly caused by a lack of sleep... so ya'no... I thought perhaps since you haven't slept properly, maybe, possibly, like everyone else in your situation, that may be why... but what do I know? 🫡

______________________________



That's the summer clothes order out the way for Bug; ~£260 on SHEIN 😂🛍️ and then spent over £30 on a KFC! I'll never be rich, but we'll always be happy! 🍗😁

______________________________



Don't ask about the Ankhara Monument, coming soon to ASMP! 😱

______________________________



[Watching Yellowstone]

How is Jimmy pulling both Eden Brolin and Kathryn Kelly!? 🤠🤯

______________________________



Despite the rain, I've been tempted down to the Green Star for a couple with Charl, Meg & Cal 🍻