Aware

In a world where everybody seems to perform for external validation and attention, I will forever strive to be unapologetically authentic instead. I don't really care whether you like me. I aren't bothered about whether hundreds of strangers on the internet think I'm cool. I aren't really arsed about "going viral" or any of that stuff. It genuinely does not impact on my life or my self worth. I know my value and there is only one person who's opinion of me truly matters: mine 💯

Scranning a pizza bagel before I head down the Vale. Absolutely ravenous! 🥯🍕

Been a decent session at AMC tonight, with a few new faces, and a couple concerningly absent ones. Going just include this here for anyone who finds value in it, but I've found over time that my personal coping mechanisms for mental health are largely routine and structure driven that removes uncertainty, alongside keeping myself preoccupied. I ruminate and overthink if I allow myself to just sit with my own thoughts. Each day I meditate using Insight Timer, I journal publicly to keep myself accountable, and I find time to acknowledge gratitude. Small simple things that permit me the opportunity to process, hold myself accountable, but also see the good in my life. It grounds me and keeps me mindful of what matters most. Of what is important. It's not foolproof, and I do still have off-days despite my best efforts, but overall, it definitely helps 👌🏼 Also worth mentioning that I've got my official facilitator training booked in for later this week (finally), though it does unfortunately coincide with Rens, so for a second consecutive week I shall be absent! 😣

Carved out a bit of time to work on ƒlawed a bit more tonight. Really mindful that I should get more regimented with my writing as I keep getting distracted with other pursuits! ✍🏼

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Another Twitch streaming session whilst chatting with my #1 fan, Uncle 🎮