Selfie

Wishing a very special 1st birthday to Tommy F. Gill! 🥳🎈🎁

______________________________



What a Smishing start to the day! 📵😅

______________________________



I've just had to complete a Captcha to SIGN OUT of Paypal? So confused... 🥴

______________________________



If you're going to bring me problems, the very least you can do is consider my proposed solutions without immediately shooting them all down based on outdated experience or personal anecdotes! 😤 Just smile and nod along... 😶

______________________________



Adding yet another paid subscription to the stack 🤦🏼‍♂️ Since I want to watch Yellowstone S5 and Mobland, I've now got to also have a Paramount Plus subscription. Shithousery. I guess paying for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Sky Now, and Crunchyroll already is not enough! 🙄📺 Makes me want to go back to uTorrent and get my eyepatch back out! 🏴‍☠️

______________________________



You're begging for a crumb of pussy in her DM's. I still have her friend request pending. We are not the same 💅🏼

______________________________



Out of hours tech support tonight has involved helping Bug get her mic working with OBS so that she could air her first proper stream of Papa's Pizzeria! 🎤💻

______________________________



[Playing Roblox]

I've had an admittedly rocky relationship with Roblox over the years; the blocky messes, jarring colour palettes, baffling experiences, strange playerbase, bizarre UGC, and quite frankly, predatory in-game currency system. Regardless, it still holds a special place in my heart and memories, because it's where me & Bug would bond over obbies, and RP's, and random as hell games that fit no known formula. We'd make up our own stories, explore worlds full of weird and wonderful ideas, and most importantly: we'd be together while we did it. We've likely spent hundreds of hours on the platform together over the years and plenty of that time was spent in Bloxburg, a paid experience for 25R where you could make your own builds, and decorate them, and roleplay in them. It was peak sandboxed creativity. Then the other day, Bug sent me a Tik-Tok advertising that the devs of "Welcome to Bloxburg" are replacing the original map this weekend. And it made me feel some kind of way. We've not played Roblox together in a while now, but this awareness that I will never be able to just "pop back on" and walk those streets again, relive that experience... it choked me up. It's not just "updating the map", it's like erasing a song that you associate with a formulative part of your life. And knowing you'll never be able to hear that song again would be a strange sort of feeling. A sense of loss that you cannot quite put your finger on. It's weird, but it's like I'm greiving the absence of a piece of media; but it's actually grieving my daughter's childhood. Her innocence and childlike wonder and curiosity. It's letting go of that piece of our shared memories. I've streamed an hour on 'Welcome to Bloxburg' purely for nostalgia value tonight, perhaps futile but with the intention of immortalising the layout, preserving the feeling and the content... but I already know it will be a poor facsimile of the real thing. Even as I walked through the map, I had to accept that it's already changed from what it once was. The observatory is open. The gym was overhauled. Bloxy Burger is different. The nightclub is now a cinema. It lowkey upsets me to accept that time is moving on. It means accepting Bug is growing up, and her childhood too is evolving into something different. And I just aren't quite ready to accept it. I just want to walk those streets once more with my little girl. But I can't, because that time has passed now. I'm not crying, you are... 😢

______________________________



[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Finished off the night by losing my rag and going Renegade on Kenson 🔫 then wasting a load of Geth to rescue my Quarian bae, Tali'Zorah 🎮