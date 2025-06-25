Facilitate

Lysh has been accepted as prefect for next year! So proud of the young lady she is growing into! 💛

______________________________



Not a fan of uncertainty and being left in limbo! 😤 Should have had an email through today at 4pm about some training tonight but still nothing received over an hour later. Situations like this really trigger me. I enjoy attending Rens every Wednesday evening, so I don't want to miss it unnecessarily! At 17:30 when I finish work, do I still head back home and trust the link is just running late? Or do I head for Ren's instead and assume I'll need to reschedule the training? Ugh... 👌🏼

______________________________



Interesting and informative 1.5hrs with a great group of like-minded guys learning about the AMC charity, the operations, the rules and reasons for them, awareness, onboarding, and safeguarding. It really feels like I'm becoming a part of something that adds such great value to the community, and most importantly, that we are making a difference for so many men who need someone to listen. Proud to say my AMC Facilitator Training is now complete! 👌🏼

______________________________



SmugAlana has just cracked me up with this diabolical comment: "You're looking at Instagram and getting whatever the fuck you want and then you turn 35, and your fucking titties sag, you start playing fucking MMO's to try and meet younger guys, and then they realise that you're an old bag of shit, and your ovaries are drying up, and you're not an anime girl, and they're like fuck I don't wanna talk to you, and you're like noooo! I need to get on SSRI's! Nooo, I'm depressed! I waited until I was 35 years old to find myself a man! Waaah!" 💀😂

______________________________



[Playing Mass Effect 2]

The lions share of my evening has been spent streaming ME2 on Twitch again 😅🎮 Had a really eventful session tonight, visited Illium for the first time, knocked out the minor fetch quests, then got into the meatier content with the recruitment of Thane and Samara. Fuck, the Drell look so gnarly! It's like a repeated experience from ME1... I kept thinking I cba to play it, but damn, now I'm getting back into it, it's so fucking good! 👽🎮