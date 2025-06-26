So, there are "improvements" being made to the water pipes in my street. In the last couple of days, I've noticed that my water pressure seems much lower - notably when showering in the morning. I used to love a good shower, now it's like the fucking bane of my life! Firstly, the water no longer reaches as far as it used to; it's like whiskey dick, weakly drooping and dribbling, whilst I huddle up, practically grinding against the wall with a tap digging into my leg! For additional fun, the temperature suddenly goes freezing... so I hop out and go to the combi, and sure enough the burner is off; I have to turn the fucking radiators on to force it to come back on. Awesome when it's almost July and summer is here; love having the heating on! Even with the radiators on, the water temperature can suddenly just go freezing too. What the fuck have Severn Trent done? Improvements? I'd hate to see what they consider a downgrade! 🚿🤬______________________________Phone call off a Severn Trent appointed plumber saying I may need to book half a day off work so they can come investigate the issue with my water pressure... 🤡______________________________In Pokemon news, it's an Eevee Community Day this weekend on PoGo, and they've just also just launched the Eevee Grove Pack on TCGP too. It's a good day to be an Eevee fanboy, like me! 😅🙌🏼 Also smashing through acquiring all the 6x Regis on Go, now that Moz has clued me up! 🤳🏼______________________________[Listening to Tom Waits - Hell Broke Luce]One of them days 🎧______________________________[Playing Mass Effect 2]Tonight has predominantly been a 3.5hr ME2 Twitch stream. I know, there is a trend here... but also, tonight's trend was Loyalty, as I showed up for Miranda, Tali, Garrus, and Thane in a single sitting! 📺🎮