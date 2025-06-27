Conclude

I know I'm getting old and cranky. My favourite communal butter knife at work has been missing for a few days now, and I am fuming. It is the best one for buttering my toast without tearing the bread to shreds. Livid.

______________________________



[Watching Yellowstone S05E05]

I'll keep it spoiler free; but it's actually quite impressive how insufferable she continues to be. Zero character development in that capacity. Just utterly abhorrent conduct.

______________________________



Char had his "graduation" from school today 🎓 My brain is struggling to process how the time has passed so quickly in truth. His childhood feels like "just the other year", back when he was inseperable from me and we were out on missions every weekend, or gaming at my house, and at the park every Wednesday evening... 🛝 How has that little mischievous and energetic boy so quickly become a young man, with a girlfriend, and starting college in September?! 🤯 Due to being an August baby, he doesn't turn 16 for another couple of months and is one of the youngest in his year, which makes it feel even more premature... but wherever his life leads him, he'll always hold a special place in my heart. He'll forever be my little Charchar, my boy, my soldier, my Sonshine. And I'll always proudly remember that he chose me as his Dad 🥹 Love you Charlie xxx

______________________________



That moment when Sammie asks if you want come Lunar for breakfast 🌑 Lysh get's intriuged, so I check the menu and see the prices! 💀 £10 for egg on toast! 🍳 £10 for 2x cheese & sausage oatcakes! 🧀 Scandalous! 🤡

______________________________



[Watching Squid Games]

Sat binging the new season of this with Lysh. They've done some of these players foul fr. We were not ready... 😭💀

______________________________



Trialled streaming Twitch from my mobile (bit of PTCGP) and had an absolute nightmare trying to end the stream! Couldn't figure out how to end the stream from the overlay UI, was worrying about inadvertently screensharing sensitive info, so just shutdown my phone completely! Ffs! 😬😂

______________________________



[Watching Squid Games]

That's all 6 episodes binged back to back with Bug; the ending was a bit shite, ngl. Doesn't even make proper sense imo! 🦑👶🏼💳