Overdue

Bug woke me up in Runa cosplay, on video call with Phoebe, and standing beside my bed dancing again 😂

Lysh can lit just sit scrolling on videos for hours, reciting and/or singing every word verbatim. It's both concerning and impressive in equal measure... 🤯

Bug has watched K-Pop Demon Hunters whilst I've played some Arceus 🎮 We've played an hour & half of Minecraft whilst Sam trolled the Twitch stream 😂 Bug then went sort her room & do her make-up ready for going Taco Bell later (lucky bugger is off to Drayton Manor tomorrow too) meanwhile I've sorted out the washing and dishes 🫧 Then just before she was picked up, I've resolved the echoing mic issue she was having with her laptop when streaming via OBS with a bit of beatboxing 🎙️💻

After pissing about speaking to Severn Trent, the water pressure issue is seemingly resolved thank fuck 🚿🙌🏼 Had a thrash on the new Bloxburg map and can confirm I hate it 🗺️ smashed in a jalfrezi whilst watching Yellowstone 🍛📺

Had the best shower in over a week 🚿 and then got myself sorted and headed down the Star for a few scoops 🍻 Good night and always nice to see Charl, Kaz, Zoe, Meg, Ed & Monty 🙌🏼 Even had a couple drinks with a bloke named Sammy and it transpired his parents live next door to my Dad's down Norton - small world! Also enjoyed the live music courtesy of Walters & Bligh 🎸🎤