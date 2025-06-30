What a shite nights sleep... tossing and turning all night, ugh... 💩♨
______________________________
[Listening to Todd Anthony Shaw]
Productive conversation en route to work. Grateful we can co-parent so well these days! 🙏🏼
______________________________
It's not about false positives from legitimate Microsoft subdomains & ChatGPT gaslighting me into believing otherwise... that's one way to waste half a day! 👨🏼💻💀
______________________________
Bug's SHEIN order has arrived and it's massive! 😂🛍
______________________________
Sweating buckets after walking home from work! It's minging hot! 🥵
______________________________
Good night at AMC, first night here since undertaking my facilitator training & had a really great session. Well, aside from when I almost threw the ball at a members head & Jonah had to make a great save! 🙈⚽ It's okay to talk! Sometimes we just need someone to listen... 👌🏼
______________________________
[Playing Mass Effect 2]
Another night, another Twitch stream of ME2 📺🎮