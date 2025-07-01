Provoked

I am now convinced that young generations do not "get" satire, irony, or self-deprecating humour! 🥓🥑😂

Been informed that Lysh has apparently been sent home from school... for fighting? 🥊 Sorry, what? My kid? You sure!? 🤨🤯

Severn Trent back outside the house with the road dug up... knew they'd ballsed up when they did the work! My low water pressure wasn't the only issue, clearly! 💧

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Started streaming a little earlier than normal tonight, trying to take my mind off recent events... and then I receive photo's of the outcome from today's school incident off Ree! 😲 Lysh has had a massive chunk of her hair pulled out! Livid! 🤬 And now, I don't even feel like streaming anymore, I'm going down the pub to blow off some steam instead! 🍻

______________________________



Whilst at the Star, I received an unexpected DM off an old gaming friend from a decade ago, Provoked 🥃 They wanted to know if I still had a specific screenshot stashed away somewhere in the annals of my digital archives... 😅 As a digital hoarder, it seemed inevitable I'd have the image still, I never really doubted it - but what was surprising was the vivid recall I had of the picture in question; I knew the precise one they meant from a very brief description. Good old Ed Sheeran! I got home from the pub and delved into my hard-drives immediately, surfacing with the requested image shortly thereafter. Feeling vindicated. And now the photo is being used to create a nostalgic Tik-Tok, echoing a memory from our shared time together in Kingdom 607, Jakodi! 💀📸