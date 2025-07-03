Drown

After that Teams chat, my cybersec-related imposter syndrome has been placated for now! 👨🏼‍💻 "Attached is your Health Check Report, not many recommendations here, estate is super clean and well kept." 🙌🏼

______________________________



Made all the arrangements and did all the preparation for a visit off the local MP, Gareth Snell, only for him to send his assistant instead! 🤨😂 We're trying to draw his attention to the utter state of Hanley these days; crime, unoccupied buildings, substandard public transport... the general deterioration of the city centre as a whole! 🚮

______________________________



Nipped Tesco for groceries, got back home & ate some stodge whilst watching Sorta Stupid reacting to GoT S03 🍴📺 Streamed on ME2 for an hour or so, just mopping up errands and side-quests, then decided fuck it - I'm going down the pub again! 🎮🍺

______________________________



Popped across the Star again for a few shandies. That's three nights in a row; very telling about my headspace ig 🧠🍺 Had a nice catch-up with Charl & Bejeweled, discussing pork, helicopters, and the Stereophonics 🥓🚁🎶 Proper late getting back home, it's already past my bed time, so I'm still gonna quickly scran some crisps & doomscroll on Tik-Tok for a bit, then go crawl into my pit! 😴👋🏼