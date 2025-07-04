[Watching Yellowstone S05E12]Bruh... 😨 This fucking show, man!______________________________My anxiety is living it's best life rn; how did we end up here? 🧠😣______________________________Bug has enjoyed unboxing her SHEIN haul 🥰 She looks absolutely amazing in some of these summer outfits! 💛 Even with the one black eye & the beard! 😂______________________________"He touched her shoulder and pinched her up her bum cheek. She told him his behaviour was inappropriate. She saw him bragging about how he touched her. He was removed from the pub. The police arrived. He was arrested and taken to custody." - "Judge Smith sentenced Foster to a 10-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. He was fined £300. As the community order was less than 12 months in duration he was not placed on the sex offenders' register."______________________________We're just scranning BBQ Combo Mix at midnight... and Patrick has an ahaego shirt! 💀😂