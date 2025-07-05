Recur

Lysh booted up Minecraft but wants to just play alone on a new world instead of with me... 💔 May as well go have a shower and coffee ig 🚿☕

Bug forgot her peak flow chart so Ree has just dropped it off 🙏🏼 her first blow was ~320, then she blew progressively worse, before recording her score as 250? 🤨 Hoping she doesn't get an asthma diagnosis! 🫁 Meanwhile I just blew 650... 😏

Seen a Tik-Tok asking about scenes from movies/TV shows that absolutely broke you; aight bet. Artax in the Swamp of Sadness (The Neverending Story). "Where are his glasses? He can't see without his glasses!" (My Girl). "My brother, my captain, my king." (LOTR). "If that little girl likes me, how bad can I be?" (Wreck It Ralph). "Grace, I know I promised you I was coming home. Looks like I'm going to have to break that promise." (Armageddon). Setsuko and the rocks (Grave of the Fireflies). Opie (Sons of Anarchy). Hodor (Game of Thrones). Bonus points; some gaming ones. Aerith Gainsborough (Final Fantasy VII). Naia (Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons). Sarah (The Last of Us).

En route to Cineworld, I tried to take part in the Eevee Community Day, but PoGo has gone to utter shite lately. Constant crashes, GPS (11) errors, abysmal catch rates when I finally do manage to play... and I just genuinely cba & rage quit yet again. Utterly dreadful lately! 🤳🏼

Been to watch the new live action 'How To Train Your Dragon' at Cineworld with Lysh, then we've swung by KFC for tea after 🎬🍗 I kept thinking that Nico Parker who plays Astrid looked dead familiar; just seen on IMDB that she's the daughter of Thandiwe Newton, and suddenly it seems so obvious! 😅

Just seen a social media post about an "interstellar object" over 12-miles wide and travelling at 150k mph that has entered our solar system and will pass by Earth in December 2025. Had a brief discussion with ChatGPT who told me it's '3I/ATLAS' and that it's on a "hyperbolic trajectory" meaning it's literally passing through our solar system and onward to elsewhere. And my mind just collapsed in on itself. I cannot comprehend the vast infinite of space. It both amazes and terrifies me. I think it makes the utter insignificance of my existence, in the grand scheme of things, much more apparent. Apparently this sense of FOMO also has a name: "Cosmic Sublime Grief". Like, it is such a tragedy that I will die without seeing even the tiniest modicum of what exists. My entire existence will be the briefest blink of the infinite; the smallest whisper in eternity. It's so humbling. And then I look at photos of nebula, and I just cry inside at the impossible beauty of it all.

Been playing Minecraft together with Bug and having a good passive chat 🎮 then she got distracted on her phone looking through all my old Take Daily photos & we've sat on the sofa together absolutely howling and belly-laughing at loads of old memories 🥰💛

When I die, Lysh is going to add a Take Daily photo the day after of me in Hell, with the caption: "Oh, respawn's looking great!" 😂🔥