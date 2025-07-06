Demons

Me and Nezuko have just been crying at Brooklyn on Snapchat 👻 his cross-dressing stories in his Mum's clothes are hilarious! The gift that just keeps giving! 😂

It's giving ✨ lack of self-awareness 😁 ✨

[Watching KPop Demon Hunters]

Watched this with Bug today 📺 It's currently 3rd on Netflix Top 10, yet Lysh already knew it practically word perfect!? Told me she has watched it 13x already!? 😂

[Watching Squid Games S2]

Rewatching this with Lysh whilst I try to catch a few decent Eevee's during this second Community Day on PoGo... praying for a Shundo, totally expecting nothing above a bog-standard 84%! 🙄

[Watching Yellowstone S05E14]

Went into the S5 finale, with a few ideas where it was heading; predicted most arc conclusions correctly 💯 Wasn't going to bother since I loathe spin-offs, but I may actually make the effort to watch 1923 and 1883 tbh, despite my sprawling backlog of shows to watch. Yee-haw bitches! 🤠

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

Spent tonight playing through the Lair of the Shadow Broker DLC; holy shitballs, what the fuck is a Yahg, brah?! 👽🤯

Just seen about this "Project Vend" where Anthropic allowed the AI "Claude Sonnet 3.7" to operate a vending machine in their office... including selling tungsten cubes for far below their value, being convinced by slack messages to give constant discounts, claiming to be able to meet in person, arguing with employees, and then claiming some of it's faux pas had been an elaborate April's Fool joke... when they hadn't! Quite the entertaining experiment to study! 🤖

Additional scene from a movie/TV show that absolutely broke you just popped into my head; when Liev convinces John to remember who he is (Ink). Fuck me. Bawled! 😭