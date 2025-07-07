Restored

They say dreams have a meaning, right? Well, what the fuck was that about!? 😂 My recall of the dream begins with me in some large corporate building with elevators and lots of high glass windows. There are security and staff etc, and a huge Tungsten Cube being charged up with electricity which makes it more valuable. Evidently inspired by Mass Effect 2 and Project Vend. I head outside the building and there is a Tungsten Cube on the roof, discharging electricity into the sky like reverse lightning (likely inspired by a recent news story I saw about a Jet). Someone comments like "omg, it's going up into the sky" but I pan up like drone camera footage and can see that above the clouds, the electricity is transferring to another Tungsten Cube located on the top floor of a towering nearby building. I decide for some reason that it's my responsibility to get inside this building and get to the Cube that is siphoning all the electricity. I don't know why. I head up a side street and recall seeing a ventilation shaft cover on the outside of the building but I'm denied access to the area where I can reach it, so begin looking for an alternate approach. I head up some stairs into a rooftop terrace with a bar area, and there are lots of people drinking alcohol. Next thing I'm scrapping with them, and suddenly a few people I know have joined in, including my brothers, Tez & Moz (I think this part is inspired by Yellowstone with bar fights and stuff). Afterwards we start drinking, and we're just sat around this table - seemingly forgetting all about the Tungsten Cube from earlier, and just getting pissed instead. Then there are these two females sidling over and I'm giving them both the cold shoulder because I aren't interested, but suddenly they've joined us at the table and are making themselves comfortable, chatting with my brothers etc. I order a drink and the waiter swipes my bank card, and then afterwards says, "that was £49" as they walk away. I think they're just being a dick and winding me up, but then a big bottle of wine is plonked onto the table, and the two lasses immediately grab it and start filling their pint glasses with it. They say "thanks" laughing as they leave with the drinks into the crowd, and it suddenly dawns on me that I've been charged for their £45 bottle of wine. And then I wake up, dead annoyed that I've just been mugged off in my dream! It wasn't even real, but I'm livid! Fuck sake! 😂

"You're not my homeland anymore; so what am I defending now?" 🖤

[Watching MobLand]

Heard nothing but good things, so let's see what the crack is! 📺💯

A very much needed AMC session tonight 😔 It was a heavy share this week, so a sincere thank you to everyone who held space for me, especially Rob. It's not only okay to talk; it's essential. A problem shared, is a problem halved. Proud to be a facilitator for Andy's Man Club 👌🏼

ƒlawed ✍🏼

Quack is back! 🦆 Thank fuck! 🙌🏼 When Bug sent me a screenshot earlier that he'd announced a premiere tonight titled: "I Quit", my arse admittedly fell out. I prayed it was click bait and that he wasn't actually going to permanently disappear out of the online community, because Lysh would have crashed out if he had! So I am fucking relieved to hear he's actually returning to YouTube instead! Thank you sweet baby Jesus of Nazareth! 🙏🏼

[Playing Mass Effect 2]

An hour stream of me just flying around every cluster and star system, scanning planets to uncover N7 Assignments & stockpile rezzies/mats, lol. Fuck sake! 🚀🎮